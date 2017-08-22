This proposal prank did not got according to plan, but it all worked out

This video shows us what happens when a ridiculously elaborate proposal prank goes completely off the rails — and then gets back on the rails and has a happy ending anyway.

A boyfriend tricks his girlfriend — an artist — into thinking she has a job interview. He hires an actor to conduct the interview and then dresses up in an unconvincing burqa in order to make his girlfriend think that he’s a Muslim woman.

The girlfriend is then asked to draw pictures of her burqa-clad lover.

After the actor informs her that she isn’t right for the job, her boyfriend reveals himself and pops the question. But he doesn’t get the answer he’s hoping for, and she appears to reject him.

The boyfriend is briefly dumbfounded, but then, his girlfriend pulls out a ring of her own and asks him to marry her!

The prankster became the pranked.