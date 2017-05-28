This reporter immediately regretted his decision to try out the new “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride on live TV

Being a reporter isn’t easy. Sometimes it can even be downright dangerous. Some reporters venture into war zones and other dangerous environments in order to keep the general public informed. They put their lives on the line so we know what’s going on, and the reporter in this enthralling Funny Local News video is no exception.

He bravely visited the dark and distant land known as Disney’s California Adventure and tried out their new “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride. Such a brave soul. We’re very grateful for his sacrifice.





Our reporter is so dedicated to journalism that he feints several times. This was truly a dangerous assignment, and he deserves a Pulitzer for agreeing to do it.

As you can see, it’s a terrifying ride, and his reactions are not excessive in the slightest. Despite the fact that the people around him are entirely composed and he is screaming like a banshee, his dignity remains firmly intact.

We don’t know if he made it out of there alive, but we do know he’s about to become a meme. The brave, brave man.