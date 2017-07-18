Rare Humor

This retro footage of Billy Crystal and David Letterman competing against each other in an obstacle race is just as brilliant as it sounds

Jimmy Kimmel surprised the legendary Billy Crystal with some retro footage on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Kimmel brought up a TV show from yesteryear called “Battle of the Network Stars,” on which Crystal appeared as a guest several times. The show involved celebrities competing against each other in various athletic events. The host then showed a clip from an episode that featured Billy Crystal facing off against fellow legend of comedy David Letterman in an obstacle race.

Crystal romps to victory in the clip, and the present-day Crystal — who was clearly inspired by the physical prowess of his past self — challenged Letterman to a rematch.

“Letterman, if you’re watching this, shave the beard and let’s do it again!”

