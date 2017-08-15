This scene from “National Lampoon’s Vacation” is easily one of the funniest moments in the history of cinema

In this hilarious scene from 1983’s “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” patriarch Clark Griswold — played brilliantly by Chevy Chase — gets pulled over by a state trooper for leaving a dog tied to the back of his car, only for it to meet its demise on the highway.

RELATED: John Cleese will always be remembered for “Monty Python,” but “A Fish Called Wanda” might be his greatest performance.

Hilariously, Clark attempts to hide the truth about what happened from his children by launching into a very dad-like road safety lecture — one that is interrupted by the very angry cop (played by James Keach.)





The make matters worse, the dog belongs to Aunt Edna, a crotchety old relative who is hard to please and easy to piss off.