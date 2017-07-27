This scruffy pair of goofballs tried to go a whole week without paying for food, and their struggle is absolutely hilarious

Australian comedy duo Hamish & Andy uploaded this video — which was originally filmed for the TV show “Rove” back in 2010 — to their YouTube channel.

In the video, the pair of Aussie ragamuffins attempt to go a whole week without paying for food — a habit that’s known as “free eating,” or “Freeating.”

RELATED: An Aussie radio host had to prank-call his own mom without being able to hear what she was saying — and it was absolutely hysterical

After begging bakers for free samples and eating the sugar from the free sachets at McDonald’s, Hamish & Andy are forced to go garbage-raiding — and the results are disgusting.





They roam around an empty stadium looking for scraps and eat leftover Happy Meals. They literally eat trash. It’s gross, but at least they were able satisfy their hunger.