This sleeping dad was given the rude awakening of a lifetime by his girlfriend’s hilarious prank

When her boyfriend thought it was safe to take an afternoon nap, this creative and funny mom knew she had the chance to pull a major prank over on him.

While the boyfriend peacefully slept on the coach, she rallied her kids. The three of them tip-toed downstairs and successfully turned the lights on and plugged in a leaf blower without waking him up Then, the mom pointed the leaf blower right at her boyfriend and flipped on the switch.

Her boyfriend’s reaction was as expected: a mixture of shock, grogginess and confusion. The whole thing was priceless. But, he was a good sport about it and didn’t get too mad, even after his girlfriend and kids did a little victory dance at his expense!

