This sneaky brother covered a raw egg in chocolate for the ultimate Easter-time prank

You can cover just about anything in chocolate and make it magical. Don’t like almonds? Cover them in chocolate.

And, people hardly ever ask what it is that’s hiding under the chocolate before they bite into it.

One Brazilian brother decided to prank his sister by covering a raw egg in chocolate. He then hides it in the refrigerator and sneaks away — offering the tasty creation to her later when she’s least expecting it. After a single bite, his sister runs to the sink and spits it out, but he can’t hold back his laughter.





