Rare Humor

This “SNL” sketch features a frisky senior citizen who’s definitely bored of bingo

Article will continue after advertisement

“Saturday Night Live” guest host Kumail Nanjiani played a retirement home doctor in in this gross-out sketch in which Kate McKinnon played a frisky senior citizen who’s been doing a lot more than just playing bingo.

Nanjiani’s doctor tells two siblings (Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner) that their grandmother (McKinnon) has been getting sexually transmitted infections regularly because she refuses to use protection when having intercourse. “You know how stubborn your grandma can be,” the doctor tells the horrified grandchildren. McKinnon only had one line in this skit, but naturally, she absolutely nailed it, and her insane physical comedy talents made the sketch funnier than it had any right to be.


RELATED: “SNL” took a simple premise and made comedy gold with its latest game show parody

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement