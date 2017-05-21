This “SNL” song features the best rappers you’ve never heard of — and Katy Perry

Last night’s “SNL” season finale played host to a star-studded music video premiere. Big Chris (Kenan Thompson) dropped his new single, “One Voice,” with a clip directed by Sir Chauncey. The track also features Chris’s running buddies Shantasia (Sasheer Zamata) and Yung Bitch (Pete Davidson, in what probably felt like the role of a lifetime when he was a kid). But Chris seems to have a lot more friends than he thought.

The whole three-minute clip is that standard hip-hop track lead-in, “turn my headphones up!” and record label shout-outs and all of that, but then each time Chris starts to rap, a new friend turns up — like Prinsexxxy, Leslie Jones in a Lady Gaga-inspired outfit, and Sno’Cone, Mikey Day’s hardcore rapper with a logo that references Nintendo. Kyle Mooney is Sloppy Moses, a parallel universe version of Matisyahu with sweater straight out of an early ’90s A Tribe Called Quest video.





And then Dwayne Johnson is King Keef, who brings along some more rappers, like Lil’ Nitwit (Alex Moffat doing his best Spring Breakers James Franco look) and 2 Black Guyz, who are actually Colin Jost and Michael Che. It’s the posse cut to end all posse cuts, and that’s before David S. Pimpkins and Katy Perry show up.