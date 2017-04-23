This son put a lot of effort into pranking his father, but it didn’t really go according to plan

This video was uploaded in 2016 by YouTube prankster WolfieRaps — in the video, Wolfie spends a lot of time, effort and money setting up an elaborate prank that doesn’t quite go according to plan. Wolfie is trying to prank his dad in retaliation for negative remarks his dad made about one of his earlier pranks.

RELATED: Things got pretty furry when this kid turned his brother’s bedroom into a petting zoo

Wolfie waits for his old man to go to bed, and then — with the help of a few buddies — proceeds to cover his dad’s car in post-it notes and fill it up with balloons. But the prank doesn’t stop there. They also cover the garage door with a large piece of tarp, on which Wolfie has left a little message for his dad.





The prank doesn’t quite unfold as Wolfie had initially intended it. Obviously, when your son is a moderately famous YouTube prankster, you know to stay vigilant.

Better luck next time, son.