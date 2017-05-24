This stylish Southern gentleman has gone viral with his review of the “male romper”

The RompHim — the romper for dudes — began life on Kickstarter after team of Northwestern MBA students decided to to drive the internet absolutely insane with a new fashion trend, creating fodder for late night hosts and comedians in the process.

But the late night hosts aren’t the only one jumping on the bandwagon. One redneck by name of Adam Parkins recently made a video of himself modelling his own RompHim — and it didn’t take long to go viral.

Parkins is your typical Southern guy; he likes hunting, a nice, fat chew and a stylish romper. The “male romper” was catapulted into the spotlight last week when the internet couldn’t stop talking about the ridiculous fashion trend.





Wearing his wife’s romper with a backward cap and a pair of boots, Parkins sang the praises of his romper and let everyone know just how great it is.

“This, America, is a romper!” he says in his Southern accent. “Before you go judgin’ anybody, you should try one on. This thing right here is like the Swiss army knife of clothing, alright?”

He then pulls his chewing tobacco, wallet, asthma inhaler and an AR-15 magazine out of the deep pockets.

He finishes his surprisingly articulate review with a modest request, “Don’t judge me. It’s sleeveless; it’s very vented; I feel comfortable. You should try one on. This will be the new style, baby!”