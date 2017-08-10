This tone deaf woman sang the National Anthem, and thankfully somebody recorded it

You might want to prepare yourself before listening to this woman sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony of the Summit Country Fair’s Demolition Derby in Coalville, Utah. She isn’t exactly the best singer, and thankfully somebody was there to record her singing while she was standing in the bed of a pickup truck.

“She gave a small introduction and everyone around me immediately speculated that she was intoxicated (which I cannot verify is true or false),” the person who recorded the video wrote. “At first, the crowd was polite and giving the singer the benefit of the doubt. By the time she was a sentence or two into the song, people all around were snickering, laughing, in disbelief of what they were hearing.”





You won’t be able to keep a straight face while listening to her sing.