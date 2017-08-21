This Toronto road rage incident is the most Canadian thing we’ve ever seen.

This hilarious video — which was uploaded to the official CBC News YouTube channel — depicts the most horrific Canadian road rage incidents we’ve ever seen!

The video begins with a jovial Canadian police officer being interviewed on a bridge by the CBC News team. Then, the interview points out a road rage incident unfolding on the road below.

The event that unfolds is — by Canadian standards — so horrifying that it has to be seen to be believed. And the obscenities that fly are very offensive (again, by Canadian standards.)





This video is not for the fainthearted. You have been warned.