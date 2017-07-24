This U-Haul prank gets really stinky, really quickly

YouTube channel PrankVolt is back with another bait truck rally prank, only this time things get really stinky.

The duo sets a trap on the street by leaving the rear of a U-Haul open, and there are boxes in the back. They’re trying to lure people passing by into the truck to check out the boxes, which are filled with manure. The trap works as two guys get into the U-Haul to see what’s in the boxes, only they had no idea what they were in store for.





As soon as their in, the pranksters run over and close and lock the rear of the truck, leaving the two guys unable to get out. The pranksters then drive the truck around, causing the manure-filled boxes to spill and the guys to slip and slide in the manure. Once the pranksters stop the truck and open up the rear, the guys take off running from the messy situation.

One can only imagine how bad they smell after being tossed around with manure.