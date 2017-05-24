This video of a Hibachi chef cooking on a regular table might be one of the most hilariously depressing things we’ve ever seen

If you’ve ever been to Benihana or any other Hibachi chain, you’ll know how fun they are. They’re amazing places, filled with joy and delicious food. They’re so awesome that it’s almost impossible to imagine a situation in which they’d bring you anything other than sheer joy.

Luckily, the good folks over at ClickHole have imagined it for you!

RELATED: This brilliant spoof theme park commercial is getting roller coaster nuts all riled up

All they had to do is replace the chef’s hibachi grill with a regular table. Now, all of his cool tricks just seem pathetic. The egg doesn’t cook, there’s no cool hissing noise to punctuate every action, and the onion tower just kind of sits there looking as depressed as the chef who assembled it.





The music really adds to the sadness. The only way this video could be more depressing is if Morrissey had recorded the soundtrack.

Whoever came up with this idea is clearly a sick and twisted individual, but we’re oddly grateful to them for making us aware of how fragile culinary-induced joy can be.