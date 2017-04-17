This video of a posh British guy saying “China” over and over again is way funnier than we expected

This video is pretty old now, but it’s still amazing. The footage is taken from a 2008 BBC documentary series called “Wild China,” which aired prior to the Beijing Olympics.

Some genius decided to isolate every mention of the word “China,” and edit them all together into one long clip. What we get is just over two minutes of a posh British guy repeating the name of a large Asian country over and over again — it’s almost poetic, and it shouldn’t be funny, but it is.



