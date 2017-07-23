This video of an adorable kitty annihilating a piñata proves that cats are evil and that we should all be terrified

Here’s a video that demonstrates just how evil adorable kitties can be. Okay, so it’s not a domesticated cat. It appears to be living in some sort of zoo or sanctuary. But all cats are the same. It’s a fact.

This cute little guy is given a generous gift by his kind handlers, and how does he show his gratitude? By destroying it almost instantly. Yeah, we know it’s a piñata and that piñatas are meant to be destroyed, but this cat didn’t even say thank you!





Full disclosure: we’re not actually sure what kind of cat this is. It’s definitely a big cat. A big, black cat. Maybe a panther? Nobody knows. The video’s description is very vague. But it doesn’t matter anyway. All that matters is that it’s a cat, and it’s evil. Definitely evil.