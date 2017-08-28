This video proves stealing from a construction worker is never a good idea

This video — which was uploaded to YouTube by Filthy Phil — shows us why attempting to steal from a construction worker is never a good idea.

The video appears to have been filmed by a curious passerby. Using her phone’s video camera, she captured a group of construction workers who had also captured something — a would-be thief.

RELATED: The roller coaster was too much for this guy, who promptly screamed and passed out

Judging by the conversation that occurred between the alleged thief and his captors, an incident had recently occurred during the which the workers busted the dude as he was in the middle of stealing some pricey tools from one of the builders’ tool boxes.





The builders tied him up and called the cops.

He clearly regretted some of his choices.