This “Whose Line is it Anyway?” scene was about to get really awkward, but Colin Mochrie saved it

Canadian improv legend Colin Mochrie is a “Whose Line” regular because of his ability to transmute lead into comedy gold. And that’s exactly what he does in this clip taken from an old episode of the long-running show.

Initially, the sketch called for a random volunteer from the audience — in this case, a young girl — to be naked, which was inappropriate considering her age. When Mochrie entered the scene, he flipped it so that the artist (played by Mochrie’s long-time scene partner Ryan Stiles) was nude in the scene and not the girl.





Mochrie rescued the scene, pulling it back from the brink of awkwardness and into the realm of hilarity. What a feat.