This woman refuses to get off the hood of a car, and her reason is quite absurd

This girl took “hangry” to the next level.

This video shows the woman refusing to get off the hood of a car in a parking lot until she got some food. According to the video description, “she was refusing to get off the car until she got some food. Her boyfriend decided to park the car and have a friend talk her off the front hood of the car.”

The boyfriend tells her to get off the car and get the food herself, but the woman refuses to move.

“You want food? This is not how you act when you want food!” he shouts at her.





They even drive the car a little with the woman resting comfortably on the car. At the end, it looks like someone finally indulges her, ending her resistance and allowing the person filming to finally get his phone charger out of his car.