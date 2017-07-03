This woman uses two giant snakes to wake up her husband in this new “Pranksters in Love” video

Pranksters in Love is back with a new video detailing Nikki’s latest prank of her husband, John.

She meets Jay from Prehistoric Pets outside on the street in the morning while John is still asleep, but John isn’t alone. He has with him two giant snakes, which Nikki plans to use to wake up her poor, unsuspecting husband.

RELATED: Spider-Man drops from the ceiling of a Starbucks in this prank by Sony, and customers’ reactions are hilarious

The snakes themselves are quite the sight to see, as a car stops on the street to check out the one Jay and Nikki are holding. The pair then head inside with both snakes, and Jay puts one on the floor while Nikki takes the other into the bedroom.





She crawls into bed with the snake wrapped around her and wakes John up, saying, “Baby, look what I’m wearing.” John proceeds to look over and, not expecting to see a giant snake in bed with him, falls out of bed terrified. Nikki then chases her frightened husband around the house with the snake.

Let’s just say the prank was a slithering success.