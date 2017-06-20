This year’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Father’s Day YouTube Challenge is nothing short of hilarious

Every year Jimmy Kimmel announces a Father’s Day challenge for viewers to record themselves doing and send in. In previous years, we’ve watched everything from dads getting sprayed with hoses to being fed breakfast in the shower.

This year’s challenge was for viewers to sneak up on their fathers and yell “I love you dad” as loud as they could.

RELATED: Will Ferrell joins Fallon for the Summer of Stache — “Touch it, if you dare”

While a simple task, the results were nothing short of hilarious, so be sure to check out the 2017 Father’s Day YouTube Challenge.



