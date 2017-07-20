This YouTube star has all the hacks to make your bitter, lonely hotel stay all the more enjoyable

If you spend a lot of time in hotel rooms, Grace Helbig is here to help ensure you have the best stay, even if you’re all alone.

The YouTube star released a new video in which she discusses her list of hotel room life hacks for you to consider the next time you’re alone in a hotel room.

One of the hacks is to put bathroom towels or the extra pillows in the room under your duvet cover to make it feel like there’s someone else laying in bed with you.





“The best part is, that person doesn’t have a face, so no one can prove if they’re unattractive,” Helbig said.

RELATED: Turn your backyard campout into a comfortable palace with these creative hacks

A second hack is ordering numerous drinks to make your room service ordering as efficient as possible. Then, while the drinks are getting delivered, turn on the shower so the delivery person thinks there’s a second person in the room, helping you avoid any judgment for the number of drinks you ordered.

Other hacks include using a suitcase stand to either do arm or leg exercises if you’re feeling restless or to scare away any “lingering murderer ghosts,” putting the plastic bag that’s intended to be used to fill up the ice bucket on your foot as a sock instead, using the ironing board as a TV tray “if you’re that fucking bougie” and using the telephone cord to help paint your toenails.

Be sure to check out the rest of the hacks in Helbig’s video so you’re all set the next time you’re by yourself in a hotel room. And definitely make sure to be wary of those “lingering murder ghosts” that pop up from time to time.