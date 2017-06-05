This YouTuber strapped a mattress to her back so she can take a nap anywhere, anytime

YouTube star Simone Giertz wanted to be able to go to sleep wherever she wants, so she made a portable mattress.

In the workshop on the set of the TV show she’s shooting, she lied down on a mattress, traced her body and cut it out. She then taped the human-looking mattress to her legs, waist and head and attached a blanket to it.

RELATED: If sleeping were a sport, the sleepy kids and dozy dogs in this adorable compilation video would be the champions

“Maybe I finally built myself a boyfriend,” she jokes.





Shen then wanders around outside and eventually finds herself on a big rock, where she lies down to test out the product and show its usefulness.

RELATED: Relive the frustrating difficulties of non-smartphone texting with this insanely accurate “MADtv” sketch