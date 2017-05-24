Toddler falls victim to classic “got your nose” prank and loses his mind in the process

We’ve all been victims of the classic “got your nose” prank before. While mildly traumatic at first, we all soon laugh at the gesture and quick learn how to put our thumb between our fingers so we can try it on the next unsuspecting person. It’s an easy way to have some good fun.

This child, however, did not have any fun. In a new video by AFV, this toddler fell victim to the prank after yelling at his father. His response to the nose-theft was one of sheer terror, as he tearfully begs his father to return the appendage.





When his father threatens to eat the nose, the kid falls into further hysterics. In exchange for being a good boy, the toddler has his nose returned to its rightful place.

Even more adorable is that the child continues to rub his nose throughout the video and never realizes it’s still there. We hope that the little boy one day pulls the tables on his dad by stealing his nose and going through with the threat to eat it.