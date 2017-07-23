“Touch the Lion” is an absolutely bonkers challenge that contestants on this Japanese game show have to participate in

This clip is so ridiculous and yet so oddly amusing at the same time. It’s taken from a Japanese game show and features an incredibly unlucky contestant participating in the “Touch the Lion” challenge — which is fairly self explanatory.

In order to win whatever it is he wants to win, the contestant has to literally touch a lion. For some reason, the producers make him dress up as a lion. We’re not sure if the costume is meant to make it easier or more difficult for him to complete the challenge, but it makes for some hilarious viewing nonetheless.





After what feels like an eternity of running and hiding, the contestant eventually gets close enough to the lion, and naturally the lion takes a swing at his leg. Which he means he wins!

But the only real winners here are us, the viewers.