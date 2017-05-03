Trevor Noah thinks Hillary Clinton lost the election because she’s too dull to connect with people, unlike Trump

Hillary Clinton re-emerged from her self-imposed exile to make a public appearance at the Women for Women International event on Tuesday, and while most outlets have been discussing her thoughts about why she lost the election, “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah — after playing a few clips — decided to address some of the humorous verbal jabs Clinton aimed at her rivals.

“Hillary Clinton finally came out of the woods for an interview with Christiane Amanpour at a conference in New York, and you could tell Hillary’s been spending time deep in that forest, because she clearly found some shade,” he said on Tuesday evening’s show. “Damn, Hillary was in form today. She did so much dissing, all of the memes just joined her on stage.”





Noah also played a clip of Clinton talking about North Korea and health care. “I will say this: After 100 days of President Trump, it was pretty refreshing to hear a politician talk in full sentences about complicated issues,” he said. “I didn’t realize how much I’d missed hearing sentences with a beginning, middle, and end.”

But Noah didn’t spend the entire segment gushing over Hillary’s new attitude. He also offered his thoughts as to why Clinton — whom he referred to as an “overqualified presidential candidate” — has trouble connecting with the American people.

Noah played a clip of Clinton discussing “comprehensive job training” to highlight his point.

“Hillary, Ben Carson called. He… wants… his… cadence… back,” Noah said, while accurately impersonating the current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

“The fact is we’ve all been inundated by cable news’ fake excitement and sound bite-yness for so long that I don’t think Hillary Clinton or a candidate like her could ever connect with people,” Noah elaborated.

“Say what you want about Donald Trump, but he doesn’t bore you.”