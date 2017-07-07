Rare Humor

Trump and Putin finally met and of course it got Photoshopped into something way more suggestive

Article will continue after advertisement

On Friday, President Trump finally met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The meeting was hyped by both sides of the aisle. For nearly an hour, CNN re-ran a two second clip of their handshake, analyzing it frame-by-frame. Body language experts with Ivy League degrees were paraded through to offer their opinions.

RELATED: James Comey’s moment in the spotlight didn’t disappoint when it got the Photoshop treatment

Of course, one image of the duo made it to one of our favorite corners of the internet for Photoshop hilarity.


AP Photo/Evan Vucci

What happened from there was nothing short of magical and hilarious.

imgur/fahqredd

I’d go to that wedding.

View post on imgur.com

imgur/rtybanana

Checkmate.

imgur/ene_due_rabe

Mortal Kombat?

imgur/Xshycopath

imgur/koshgeo

imgur/Shashakeitup

RELATED: President Trump showing a teeny-tiny “thing” immediately turned into Photoshop fake news

Here’s a “Game of Thrones” reference.

imgur/Johnmason1977

Their first date.

View post on imgur.com

imgur/RibbonForYourHair

imgur/mhmcfly

We’d watch this movie.

View post on imgur.com

imgur/hereisareddit

Just have a drink.

imgur/wertrew1

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement