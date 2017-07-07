Trump and Putin finally met and of course it got Photoshopped into something way more suggestive

On Friday, President Trump finally met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The meeting was hyped by both sides of the aisle. For nearly an hour, CNN re-ran a two second clip of their handshake, analyzing it frame-by-frame. Body language experts with Ivy League degrees were paraded through to offer their opinions.

Of course, one image of the duo made it to one of our favorite corners of the internet for Photoshop hilarity.





AP Photo/Evan Vucci

What happened from there was nothing short of magical and hilarious.

imgur/fahqredd

I’d go to that wedding.

imgur/rtybanana

Checkmate.

imgur/ene_due_rabe

Mortal Kombat?

imgur/Xshycopath

imgur/koshgeo

imgur/Shashakeitup

Here’s a “Game of Thrones” reference.

imgur/Johnmason1977

Their first date.

imgur/RibbonForYourHair

imgur/mhmcfly

We’d watch this movie.

imgur/hereisareddit

Just have a drink.

imgur/wertrew1