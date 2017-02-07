Trump calls Obama for some Valentine’s Day advice and dishes out his hard plans for dingo-loving Australia

Conan O’Brien’s phone calls between Donald Trump and Barack Obama were one of the best parts of the new president’s transition period. Thankfully, he hasn’t stopped them since the 45th president took office.

In this week’s episode of “Presidential Phone Calls,” President Trump calls his friend “Bar” to ask about Valentine’s Day. But, rather than wife Melania, Trump will woo Vladimir Putin.

President Trump also took the opportunity to rub in how much fun he’s having as president, telling Obama that he just signed an executive order “making all Asian people Japanese.” When Obama reminded him “you can’t do that,” Trump laughed it off, saying, “too late, signed it, pen’s in the Smithsonian.”





