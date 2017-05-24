Trump met a very unhappy pope, and the Photoshop treatments were immediate and divine
In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, while America slept, President Donald Trump was at Vatican City meeting with Pope Francis. Their meeting was a very anticipated moment, even billed as the “Sistine Showdown.” And while pundits for the president and the pope both claimed that the pair had a very productive and cordial meeting, a single image of Pope Francis and Trump, captured by the Associated Press, will go down as one of the greatest in presidential history.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The photo quickly made its way onto Reddit, where it appeared on the “Photoshop Battles” page and Photoshop aficionados wasted no time touching up the image.

imgur/moonjam

Pope Trump?

imgur/lilianluke

It’s the Addam’s family!

imgur/goofball_jones

Trump loves the finer things in life–and so does Young Pope Jude Law.

Season 2 Confirmed

imgur/Cardinaldirection24

A number of Twitter users compared their meeting to a moment from “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

But perhaps the best Photoshop treatment of the meeting came from Trump’s Ties, one of our favorite Twitter accounts.

