Trump’s been busy in the Middle East, and here are some of the funniest tweets about his trip

Donald Trump is currently in the midst of a diplomatic visit to the Middle East. It’s his first foreign trip as President of the United States, and it’s fair to say that he is absolutely crushing it.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson and the rest of “SNL’s” Trump administration sing season 42 to bed

A hilarious photograph featuring Trump, the Egyptian president and the Saudi king with their hands on a glowing orb at a summit in Riyadh prompted some of the funniest tweets of the Trump presidency so far.

Look if Trump is going to take down the Illuminati he's obviously going to have to do it from the inside pic.twitter.com/58Rnd2I20P — The Cosmic Brain (@samthielman) May 21, 2017





trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017

Some jokers even spent some time on Photoshop:

I PHOTOSHOPPED SARUMAN INTO TRUMP'S ORB PICTURE AND IT'S NOT EVEN WEIRD pic.twitter.com/cVJFGP5NPG — Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) May 22, 2017

The villain comparison was definitely a popular one. Ben Gross compared Trump and his new buddies the evil Hydra organization from the Marvel universe.

"Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It's much better than a cosmic cube…believe me!" (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt — Ben Gross (@bhgross144) May 21, 2017

Jon Hendren went with a different comic book comparison:

tfw you and your friends unearth an ancient alien hell orb and combine your powers inside it to stop superman >>>>> pic.twitter.com/kzsYEKC4R0 — jon hendren (@fart) May 21, 2017

Another Twitter user thinks that the image is reminiscent of a Star Trek episode from 1968, in which Captain Kirk becomes possessed by telepathic aliens who store their consciousness in metal orbs.

I hate to be in the position of defending the man, but, you know, this whole #orb thing could have been much worse… pic.twitter.com/wa7zYnAn1y — Paul Melancon (@PaulMelancon) May 21, 2017

Even the Trump loyalists over at Breitbart got in on the joke.

Trump also visited Israel’s Western Wall on this trip, but the tweets are just starting to flood in.