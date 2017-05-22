Trump’s been busy in the Middle East, and here are some of the funniest tweets about his trip

Donald Trump is currently in the midst of a diplomatic visit to the Middle East. It’s his first foreign trip as President of the United States, and it’s fair to say that he is absolutely crushing it.
RELATED: Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson and the rest of “SNL’s” Trump administration sing season 42 to bed
A hilarious photograph featuring Trump, the Egyptian president and the Saudi king with their hands on a glowing orb at a summit in Riyadh prompted some of the funniest tweets of the Trump presidency so far.
Some jokers even spent some time on Photoshop:
The villain comparison was definitely a popular one. Ben Gross compared Trump and his new buddies the evil Hydra organization from the Marvel universe.
Jon Hendren went with a different comic book comparison:
Another Twitter user thinks that the image is reminiscent of a Star Trek episode from 1968, in which Captain Kirk becomes possessed by telepathic aliens who store their consciousness in metal orbs.
Even the Trump loyalists over at Breitbart got in on the joke.
Trump also visited Israel’s Western Wall on this trip, but the tweets are just starting to flood in.