Try as he might, Larry David just couldn’t keep a straight face during this “SNL” sketch

Comedy sketch participants cracking up in the middle of a scene is a thing of beauty — especially when it happens in front of the entire nation during “Saturday Night Live,” and that’s exactly what happened during this sketch from a recent “SNL” episode guest-hosted by “Seinfeld” creator and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David.

In the sketch, David plays a recently married wealthy guy whose wife — played by Cecily Strong — is apparently “gay famous,” which means she’s a big deal on the “gay circuit.” It’s a fairly promising premise, but none of it matters because just as the sketch is getting off the ground, David completely loses it.





“We’ve gotta go now if we wanna be at Power Bottoms for her 3:30 a.m. performance,” he says through an uncontrollable fit of laughter.

To add to the hilarity, he never really recovers, despite several desperate attempts to do so. The final part of the sketch is just David giggling his way through every line while the “SNL” cast members try — and fail — to keep everything on the rails.

Earlier on in the same season, movie star Ryan Gosling was the one completely failing to maintain composure: