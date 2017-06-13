“Turn Down For What” is a much more soothing song when it’s being payed on recorders by a large group of children

With a few exceptions, cover versions are nowhere near as good as the original songs. Most are terrible, and a few are fine, but they rarely hold a candle to the originals.

The cover version featured in this video, however, isn’t better or worse than the original. It’s just different.

The focus of the video is some sort of fun musical gathering for kids at which they play their recorders along with contemporary chart hits.





After being encouraged by a goofy-looking DJ, the kids ply along to drop of DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2013 earworm “Turn Down For What” — with results that are as adorable as they are funny.