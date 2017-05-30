Turn your frown upside-down and get ready to laugh your pants off at these funny movie moments

The wonderful folks over at CineFix have compiled this audacious list of what they believe to be the ten funniest moments in the history of cinema — and we can’t say we disagree with most of them.

We’re not saying any of the picks are wrong, but it’s a 23-minute video, so they were inevitably going to miss out a few things. CineFix’s picks include gut-bustingly hilarious scenes from iconic comedies like “Bruce Almighty,” “This Is Spinal Tap” and “Spaceballs,” to name a few.

They’ve also included some honorable mentions like “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Jackass: The Movie.” Some of the honorable mentions — like “Django Unchained” might surprise you, but if you’ll no doubt agree with the selection after watching the video.

Before watching, bare in mind that this isn’t a list of the 10 funniest movies ever made, but a collection of memorable humorous movie moments from. Some of which are more recognizable than others, like the Black Knight scene from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and the diner scene from “When Harry Met Sally.”

Enjoy!