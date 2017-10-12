Twitter user poses frightening theory about Big Bird, and we are shook

For almost five decades, Big Bird, the giant yellow bird from “Sesame Street,” has been educating children all across the globe.

Big Bird is undoubtedly one of the shows most recognizable television stars, but how much do we actually know about the humongous talking fowl?

Not a lot, as it turns out. But, an Aussie comedian by the name of Tom Walker has been doing some thinking:

As his name is not "Biggest Bird", we are to understand that Sesame Street is home to at least one, perhaps more, truly immense unseen birds — TOMb (@tomwalkerisgood) October 11, 2017

We genuinely can’t believe that nobody has had this thought before — it just makes so much sense!

Naturally, Walker’s musings caught the attention of some of his fellow Twitter users, and some of the replies are quite hilarious.

This guy wants to know what “Sesame Street” look like behind the scenes:

It must be full on Jurassic Park behind the camera. https://t.co/U6ELzStDmt — Robert Brinkmann (@bobbrinkmann) October 12, 2017

These folks had similar reactions to us:

Every now and then you read something that really gets you thinking. https://t.co/q8auZJtEV7 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 12, 2017

Tom. Thanks to you i will never sleep again — froghoul (@tubapocalypse) October 11, 2017

In this tweet, one user poses another theory — Pokémon style evolution:

or he's waiting to evolve into his final form — Erica Packington (@Erica_Jane_MP) October 11, 2017

This person listed the stages of Big Bird’s evolution:

Big Bird

Bigger Bird

Biggest Bird

Biggestest Bird

Biggestestest Bird

Biggestestestest Bird — oppa yaml file (@tef_ebooks) October 12, 2017

For some people, the idea of one Big Bird was terrifying enough. They don’t need images of several bigger Big Birds burned into their brains:

yo big bird was my biggest fear for a solid 5 years of my life https://t.co/yg8YPBPLgy — Ellen Miller (@ellenmillerr) October 12, 2017

So there it is – the theory that there are more Big Birds. You’ll never watch “Sesame Street” again, and if you do, good luck falling asleep.