Twitter users share photos of their levitating cats, and we’re not worthy

Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, pets showing off their skills are hilarious. Catching them on camera is sometimes a difficult feat, but these Twitter users were right on time with their photography.

Owners showed off their “levitating” cats in wild poses, and they were adorable. Obviously, cats can’t float — so far as we know — but these owners caught their ingenious pets lounging on glass roofs, hanging precariously on the edges of furniture and in the exact moments they leapt into the air.





vc vacilo e o gato balão passou voando na sua timeline pic.twitter.com/XixMh1bjq8 — raic (@rycardoantunes) November 8, 2016

cats are so awesome pic.twitter.com/0RSMUpVxVl — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) October 21, 2017

Twitter profile, @EmrgencyKittens, showed off this cat perched on the edge of a door, saying “Cats are so awesome.” How this feline is doing this, we would really like to know.

My brothers cat levitating just to prove how cool she is on #Caterday @fuzzytiger1 pic.twitter.com/sKfUC0ma2Y — maria goodwin (@mariagoodwin93) September 2, 2017

Strange but true: 'Cat on a cold glass roof' pic.twitter.com/uyquVqyDGz — Kevin Seisay (@KevinSeisay) October 19, 2017

My photo of a levitating Cat 😉 pic.twitter.com/OuZUKLxwXi — Jenny ☕️🍰 (@bluebox99) March 12, 2017

With a slight twist, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” was the perfect movie to describe these wonder-cats.

Cat on a Glass Loft Roof. pic.twitter.com/PCgqUqQ9Qt — RichardBrown (@MinorPlaces) August 5, 2016

Mada mais legal que ver um gato levitando ;-; pic.twitter.com/mSkNk4yZCU — Su (@SuhhRF) October 17, 2016

Dewey Dexter Morgan, the cat with super power#cat#roof#glass pic.twitter.com/vKx3AY4DQU — Kristianevertommen (@Kristivertommen) February 20, 2015

much shine very cat Btw dogs are just as good ok ty. Here's a levitating cat pic.twitter.com/0315PFzyot — . (@jvnghopes) August 22, 2016

this cat is fockin levitating pic.twitter.com/1qhbAvPvUK — marie 🐙 (@meowing_whale) June 6, 2017

The best part is knowing that however these cats get up, when they come back down, they’ll land on their feet!