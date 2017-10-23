Rare Animals

Twitter users share photos of their levitating cats, and we’re not worthy

Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, pets showing off their skills are hilarious. Catching them on camera is sometimes a difficult feat, but these Twitter users were right on time with their photography.

Owners showed off their “levitating” cats in wild poses, and they were adorable. Obviously, cats can’t float — so far as we know — but these owners caught their ingenious pets lounging on glass roofs, hanging precariously on the edges of furniture and in the exact moments they leapt into the air.


Twitter profile, @EmrgencyKittens, showed off this cat perched on the edge of a door, saying “Cats are so awesome.” How this feline is doing this, we would really like to know.

With a slight twist, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” was the perfect movie to describe these wonder-cats.

The best part is knowing that however these cats get up, when they come back down, they’ll land on their feet!

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
