Twitter users share photos of their levitating cats, and we’re not worthy

Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, pets showing off their skills are hilarious. Catching them on camera is sometimes a difficult feat, but these Twitter users were right on time with their photography.
Owners showed off their “levitating” cats in wild poses, and they were adorable. Obviously, cats can’t float — so far as we know — but these owners caught their ingenious pets lounging on glass roofs, hanging precariously on the edges of furniture and in the exact moments they leapt into the air.
Twitter profile, @EmrgencyKittens, showed off this cat perched on the edge of a door, saying “Cats are so awesome.” How this feline is doing this, we would really like to know.
With a slight twist, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” was the perfect movie to describe these wonder-cats.
The best part is knowing that however these cats get up, when they come back down, they’ll land on their feet!