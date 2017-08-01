Twitter went completely nuts when Anthony Scaramucci got fired — and it was absolutely epic

On July 31, the White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, was removed from his position just ten days after he was hired.
It was a rough tenure for Scaramucci, who leaked a profane rant to The New Yorker about Reince Priebus, missed the birth of his child and was left by his wife — in less than two weeks!
As The Mooch fills a cardboard box with paperclips and Post-It notes, we decided to commemorate his reign by compiling a collection of some of the weirdest and funniest tweets about his departure.
This one isn’t a joke, but it’s still hilarious:
And, of course, the funniest tweet of all: