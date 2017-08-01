Twitter went completely nuts when Anthony Scaramucci got fired — and it was absolutely epic

On July 31, the White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, was removed from his position just ten days after he was hired.

It was a rough tenure for Scaramucci, who leaked a profane rant to The New Yorker about Reince Priebus, missed the birth of his child and was left by his wife — in less than two weeks!

RELATED: Delta Air Lines kicked Ann Coulter out of her pre-booked, extra legroom seat — and Twitter had an absolute field day

As The Mooch fills a cardboard box with paperclips and Post-It notes, we decided to commemorate his reign by compiling a collection of some of the weirdest and funniest tweets about his departure.





Scaramucci wasn't supposed to officially start until Aug. 15. Can't get fired from a job you don't have yet. pic.twitter.com/eOCJJ2IBCr — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) July 31, 2017

Thank you Anthony @Scaramucci for your service. I speak for a grateful nation when I say “has it really only been 11 days?!?” https://t.co/78ZEWLYrjC — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 31, 2017

The Phish run at MSG lasted longer than Anthony Scaramucci — Gabrielle Bluestone (@g_bluestone) July 31, 2017

Then came the Kelly who fired the Mooch who shivved the Reince my father bought for two zuzim, chad gadya, chad gadya! — Dara Lind (@DLind) July 31, 2017

The whole White House loves Scaramucci Duck, a lovely duck that will do anything for Trump! *11 days later* We regret to inform you the duc — Ryan North (@ryanqnorth) July 31, 2017

the WH communications department is pivoting to video — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) July 31, 2017

this is the best i could do pic.twitter.com/JFSl1gMh7c — Nando's Calrissian (@NormanQ) July 31, 2017

Ahhhh RATS I'm friggin fired over here pic.twitter.com/3iwFHAu00A — Freddy Scott (@freddyscott) July 31, 2017

"so u guys wanna share an uber lol" pic.twitter.com/jsp8z3eWvL — darth:™ (@darth) July 31, 2017

This one isn’t a joke, but it’s still hilarious:

For someone who's never worked in communications, @Scaramucci is a very impressive communicator.

Great hire, @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/6Tvq5vYs84 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 21, 2017

And, of course, the funniest tweet of all: