Video of rapper crowd diving with no one there to catch him takes internet by storm

The stage dive has to be one of the funnest things about being a star musician. They put their faith in their fans, and they’re rewarded when their fans catch them and affectionately toss them around. The fans get to feel close to their idols, and the idols get to pretend like they’re part of the crowd. It’s an essential element of concert culture. But it doesn’t always go according to plan.

A few particular concertgoers were so busy filming the show on their phones that they failed to notice when rapper Post Malone heroically leapt from the stage and into the crowd — which meant Malone ended up on the ground!





To Malone’s credit, he laughed the whole thing off. It was clearly a case of miscommunication. And as he made himself comfortable floor surrounded by hundreds of sneakers, it was clear that he was really in his element. He tweeted about the epic stage-dive fail and compared the incident to Jack Black’s equally disastrous stage-dive in Richard Linklater’s 2003 film “School of Rock.”

felt like jack black in school of rock tonight when i staged dived and nobody caught my fat ass. wish i had lil uzi body — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 25, 2017

It didn’t take long for someone who had been standing rather close to the stage to post a video of the rapper hilariously flying over his head with the caption, “My bad.”

Malone and the fan had a joking back-and-forth, so apparently everything worked out.