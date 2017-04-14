Warren Beatty jokingly confesses to bedding 13,000 women — in one month

Warren Beatty, the star of the most memorable cock-up in the history of the Academy Awards, has denied the rumor that he slept with 13,000 women. He initially responded to the question by saying — in jest — that it was a “busy month,” but he later denied the claim.

The 80-year-old Hollywood legend — who was a guest on the BBC talk-show “The Graham Norton Show” — was asked to confirm or deny a series of popular rumors regarding his career and private life by host Graham Norton, who eventually asked, “Is it true that you have slept with 13,000 women?”





“You’d have to live a long time to do that,” Beatty responded.

Beatty also discussed a variety of other topics, including the Oscars fiasco. The “Bonnie and Clyde” star recently returned to the big screen after a 15-year hiatus in “Rules Don’t Apply,” in which he plays the eccentric tycoon and filmmaker Howard Hughes.