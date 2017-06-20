Watch a toddler argue with her dad about candy in this adorable video

This toddler really wanted some candy, so she engaged in a hilarious argument with her dad to try to get a piece.

The dad argues that the little girl wasted the last piece of candy by throwing it away because she didn’t like that it was sour, to which the girl responds that there are two more pieces of candy in the bag.

She then says she’ll go to Target and use money in her piggy bank that she got from school to buy more sour candy for her mom and dad.





The “argument” ends with the dad laughing and picking up the toddler as she smiles.