Watch as a DIY tooth extraction ends in shattering disappointment

Dentists aren’t just expensive, they’re mean! It seems like all they want to do is mentally scar you by telling you you’re useless, and then they inflict intense physical discomfort on you and expect you to pay for the honor.

It’s no wonder that some people decide to take matters in to their own hands. How hard can it be to remove a tooth without the help of a medical professional?

Well, if your the family in this video, the answer is “very.”





One member of this family decided to remove one of their teeth using the trusty old door-string method that involves one end being tied around the problematic tooth, the other end being tied to a door and then the door being slammed so the tooth gets pulled out by the weight of the door.

Things don’t go according to plan though. We wont spoil the end of the video, but let’s just say they’re going to need a glazier.