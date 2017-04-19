Watch funny ladies perform sick stunts in this classic College Humor sketch.

In this College Humor video — originally posted to their website way back in 2010 — we get a glimpse into an alternate universe — A universe where the once-popular MTV show “Jackass” was made by a group of rowdy ladies, as opposed to a bunch of rambunctious bros.

“Jackass For Girls” is an insightful parody that features a variety of female-specific stunts, such as “Burning Your Temple With a Curling Iron,” “Shaving Without Water or Shaving Cream” and “Giving Birth.” It’s all incredibly gross, and it only gets grosser when the ladies start spontaneously vomiting.



