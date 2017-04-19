Rare Humor

Watch funny ladies perform sick stunts in this classic College Humor sketch.

Article will continue after advertisement

In this College Humor video — originally posted to their website way back in 2010 — we get a glimpse into an alternate universe — A universe where the once-popular MTV show “Jackass” was made by a group of rowdy ladies, as opposed to a bunch of rambunctious bros.

RELATED: See inside the Rival Team From Every High School Sports Movie’s locker room in this classic College Humor sketch

“Jackass For Girls” is an insightful parody that features a variety of female-specific stunts, such as “Burning Your Temple With a Curling Iron,” “Shaving Without Water or Shaving Cream” and “Giving Birth.” It’s all incredibly gross, and it only gets grosser when the ladies start spontaneously vomiting.


Module Voice Image
Norman Quarrinton, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement