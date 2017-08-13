Watch Gordon Ramsay absolutely annihilate this cocky hotel owner

Gordon Ramsay really had his work for him when he crossed paths with a particularly arrogant hotel owner.

In this clip — taken from an episode of his hotel makeover show “Hotel Hell” — Ramsay gathered the staff members of the hotel to address the establishment’s issues. The main issue was, of course, the owner, who often failed to pay his employees on time — a fact that angered Ramsay and ultimately caused the explosive confrontation that occurred between the two.

Ramsay is known for getting angry, but he rarely loses his temper to this degree. The f-bombs go flying, and Ramsay looks like he wants to beat the guy up. Luckily, he stormed out before things got physical.

Not that it would have been much of a contest.

