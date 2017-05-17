Watch how Melissa McCarthy spins Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live”

Melissa McCarthy has been regaling us with her Sean Spicer impression for a few months now and even the real press secretary has cracked a few jokes about his recurring “Saturday Night Live” character. Last Saturday, McCarthy hosted the show and was spotted in Manhattan riding through the streets on Sean Spicer’s podium. Videos of McCarthy’s voyage through the city were immediately all over social media and everybody looked forward to a wonderful show.

RELATED: “SNL” host Melissa McCarthy takes Sean Spicer on a podium ride through New York City

The iconic skit show recently released a behind-the-scenes look at McCarthy riding her podium down 5th Avenue. Everybody was excited to see her, there were shouts of “spicey!” from bystanders and even people in windows waving down at the actress. Though people quickly discovered that the show was shooting, they had no clue to what the premise was. McCarthy was completely in character, with remarks like “I just need a few minutes in a bush to get it together,” and heartfelt cries of “Trump!”





RELATED: Check out Melissa McCarthy feeling pretty before she transforms into Sean Spicer in this “SNL” teaser