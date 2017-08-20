Watch Jerry Lewis speak candidly about his contentious relationship with Dean Martin

The combination of Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin was a new concept when it started, teaming up a handsome, smooth, ultra-cool singer with a goofy comedian. And somehow the mix worked perfectly.

Dean and Jerry were together as a team for 10 years, from 1946 to 1956, but their relationship was far from harmonious. In the video above, you’ll see Lewis speaking rather candidly — in typical Lewis fashion — about the demise of his partnership with Martin.

Mutual friend Frank Sinatra would orchestrate a reunion exactly 20 years after their split when he brought Martin out during Lewis’ MDA telethon show in 1976. They had not spoken to each other in two decades, and Lewis was visibly moved by the reunion, but if the above video is anything to go by, Lewis clearly harbored some resentment in the years that followed.