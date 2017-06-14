Watch Steve Harvey get insanely confused by Robert Irwin’s Australian accent on “Celebrity Family Feud”

The family of the late Steve Irwin appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud,” and one member’s Australian accent proved too difficult for host Steve Harvey to understand.

With two strikes against Irwin family, it was up to Robert Irwin to give a correct answer to the round’s question, “Name something a five-year-old might ask a bank to loan him money to buy.”

Irwin’s answer – a car – was simple enough, but his Australian accent confused Harvey, who had absolutely no idea what he said.





With a little help, Harvey eventually figured it out. But the answer wasn’t on the board, so the Irwin family received their third strike.