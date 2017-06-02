Watch the fake ESPN Film trailer for “Finkle to Einhorn,” a story of football and Ace Ventura’s nemesis

The fictional Ray Finkle lost a Super Bowl championship for the Miami Dolphins when he missed a field goal. In the film “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” Finkle becomes the police Lieutenant Lois Einhorn and wrecks havoc on his former team by stealing the mascot.

Ace Ventura is hired to investigate the missing dolphin and unravels the secret that Finkle is Einhorn; Einhorn is Finkle.

But a new parody clip for a faux ESPN film re-imagines the story from Finkle’s point of view. The preview declares that Finkle “overcame a missed field goal, an overzealous pet detective and a felony charge for kidnapping a dolphin, but the only thing she couldn’t overcome was bigotry.”





The clip paints Finkle as “an American hero” who broke down the barriers of civil rights — leading the way for the acceptance of transsexual athletes. A number of people who knew Ray Finkle are paraded through the clips, explaining how they were very accepting of Finkle’s decision to transition. However, when they come before the camera, it turns out that they weren’t always so open-minded.