Watch these makeshift scientists blow a barrel into the clouds

Not every idea is going to be a winner, but a few Brazilian guys decided they’d give their master-plan — to blow a barrel into the sky — a shot. After what we can only assume was an enormous amount of planning, the group finally settled on firework as their engine.

After a moment, the group sprinted away from the barrel and fireworks and watched as their experiment went off splendidly. The barrel was blasted into the sky, and the group jumped around and celebrated their successful effort.





While Brazil has sent a man into space and even to the International Space Station, with these guys at the helm, they could even get to Mars.

