Watch these wild cockatoos prove that they’re even better scavengers than raccoons

No matter where you might call home, there’s definitely something that’s going to be getting in your trash can. For some of us, raccoons are the vandals, others worry about bears or rats or even monkeys. But you probably never thought that wild cockatoos could be the culprits.

YouTube user William Fam noticed that there was a pile of trash surrounding his garbage cans. Luckily, he had a camera set up on his driveway and when he checked the tape he discovered that, rather than neighborhood kids, neighborhood cockatoos were to blame for the mess.





If you live in the United States, you probably don’t have to worry about these rascals vandalizing your garbage–they’re only native to Australia and a handful of other regions. And we should be thankful that we don’t have to worry about them, because it seems that these pretty birds are nothing but trouble.