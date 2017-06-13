Watch this adorable compilation of dogs and their mouths drooping and flopping in the breeze

Dogs are already so cute, but there’s something about a droopy dog that makes us squeal with joy.

Lucky for you, this compilation from AFV will give you all the droopy dog cuteness you need to make it through the day. Something about the way their mouths flop open when hit with a large gust of wind is so entrancing.

From sticking their heads out of car windows to just sleeping, these droopy dogs are adorable. We can’t get enough of the elasticity of their jowls in a fast car, although we can’t imagine how much slobber that produces.



